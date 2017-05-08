Quantcast

4th Circuit raises thorny questions about revised Trump travel ban

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer May 8, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — A challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appears to hinge on whether a federal appeals court agrees that the Republican's past anti-Muslim statements can be used against him. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrestled Monday with whether the court should look beyond the text of the executive order to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo