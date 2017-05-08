Quantcast

Atlantic General and UMMC partner on telemedicine consultations

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 8, 2017

Atlantic General Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center have reached an agreement to allow pre-operative consultations on thoracic surgery to take place via teleconference beginning this month. Potential thoracic surgery patients at Atlantic General in Berlin, Md., will be able to teleconference with doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center prior to surgery, ...

