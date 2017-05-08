Quantcast

Baltimore Co. police face lawsuit for punching man during arrest

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 8, 2017

A college student whose 2015 arrest in Towson was recorded by bystanders and showed a Baltimore County police officer punching him filed suit in federal court Friday alleging police used excessive force. Zachary Blumenstein is seeking compensatory and punitive damages on his claims of excessive force, assault, battery, false arrest, false imprisonment, negligence, negligent hiring and ...

