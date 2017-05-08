Quantcast

BRANDON JUSTIN FLETCHER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Sentence exceeds terms of plea agreement In 2010, appellant Brandon Justin Fletcher pleaded guilty, in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, to first-degree burglary and illegal possession of a regulated firearm. The circuit court subsequently sentenced him to a term of twenty years’ imprisonment, with all but eight years suspended, ...

