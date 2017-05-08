Quantcast

BRANDON MELTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Criminally negligent manslaughter Convicted of negligent driving and criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle, following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County, Brandon Melton contends that the evidence was insufficient to support his conviction for manslaughter. ... The State presented evidence that (1) while operating his vehicle ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo