Cadillac Crossing adds to P.G. County building boom

Developer TripleStone Real Estate is set to break ground Wednesday on a $50 million mixed-use development in Brandywine dubbed Cadillac Crossing. The development at 16101 Crain Highway will be built over two phases. The first round of construction includes retail development for tenants such as Chipotle, Verizon and a Hibachi grill. The second phase of construction, ...