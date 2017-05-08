Quantcast

FRANKIE L. McCOY v. WARDEN, MARYLAND CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – JESSUP

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Writ of habeas corpus -- Illegal detention In 1984, appellant Frankie McCoy, pleaded guilty, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, to two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. McCoy had shot his estranged wife and ...

