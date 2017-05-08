LARNELL HENDRICK v. FRANK B. BISHOP, JR., ET AL.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Writ of habeas corpus -- Denial of fair trial From the denial, by the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, of his petition for a writ of habeas corpus, Larnell Hendrick noted this appeal ... After he was convicted in 1994 of first-degree murder, the Anne Arundel County circuit court sentenced Hendrick to life ...