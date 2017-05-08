Quantcast

New Maryland law seeks to improve dam emergency preparations

By: Associated Press May 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The governor of Maryland has signed a new law to ensure updated emergency plans are in place for dams across the state. The Baltimore Sun reports Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation last week that requires dam owners - including local governments and private businesses - to create or update emergency procedures by Aug. ...

