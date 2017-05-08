ROGER F. WEIGLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Coerced plea In 2010, Roger F. Weigle, appellant, was charged, in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, with second-degree rape, child abuse, and fifteen related offenses based on allegations that he had sexually abused a thirteen-year-old girl over a period of two years beginning in 1999. In 2011, pursuant ...