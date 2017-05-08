Quantcast

Seeking bar reinstatement, Alston will explain illegal conduct to Md. high court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 8, 2017

Though having bar counsel’s support for her reinstatement, disbarred former Del. Tiffany T. Alston will submit additional papers to the Maryland Court of Appeals explaining why it should restore her law license.

