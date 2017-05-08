THE TRADITIONS AT GREENWAY FARM, LLC, ET AL. v. NOVO REALTY, LLC

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Real property -- Encumbrance -- Pending lawsuit The Circuit Court for Harford County granted summary judgment in favor of Traditions at Greenway Farms, LLC (“Traditions”) and The Southern Land Company, Inc. (“Southern Land”), the appellants, and against Novo Realty, LLC (“Novo”), the appellee, in an action by Traditions for a declaratory judgment and specific performance or ...