Aileen M. Eskildsen | Maryland Legal Services Corp.

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Aileen M. Eskildsen, CPA, to the Maryland Legal Services Corp.‘s nine member board of directors.

Eskildsen, a Carroll County resident, is director and professional development coordinator at Ellin & Tucker, overseeing the firm’s professional development program and was a principal in the firm’s audit, accounting and consulting department. She created the giving back committee, which provides community service and donations to charitable organizations. She on the advisory boards of Towson University and Loyola University.

Eskildsen received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Towson University and was named one of the Top 100 Women by the Daily Record.

MLSC was established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1982 to receive and distribute funds to nonprofit organizations that provide civil legal assistance to low-income persons in family,housing, consumer, employment, health and other civil legal issues impacting basic human needs.

