Baltimore spending panel to vote on $57K settlement for man held for 2 years

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 9, 2017

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates on Wednesday is set to approve a $57,500 settlement with a man who was incarcerated for nearly two years before federal drug and weapons charges against him were dropped. Devin Jones was arrested based on a warrant obtained by Baltimore Police Department officers in May 2012. Narcotics and weapons charges were ...

