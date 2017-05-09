Fyre Festival $100 Million lawsuit targets investors behind the scenes

Share this: Email

Before the now-infamous Fyre Festival collapsed a few weeks back, the company behind it—maker of a mobile phone app you can use to hire entertainers for your club, concert, or party—said it was worth $90 million, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg News. Fyre Media Inc. faces a half-dozen lawsuits from less-than-satisfied customers over the disastrous music event in ...