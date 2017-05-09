Sixty-one years into law career, Garland has no plans to slow down

James P. Garland started practicing law at a time when yellow legal pads were commonplace and computer keyboards were decades away. But after 61 years in the profession, Garland has no plans to slow down. Asked if he still maintains a full work schedule, he responded, “I cut out working Saturdays.” Garland, 85, attends retirement parties ...