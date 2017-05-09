Quantcast

Sixty-one years into law career, Garland has no plans to slow down

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 9, 2017

James P. Garland started practicing law at a time when yellow legal pads were commonplace and computer keyboards were decades away. But after 61 years in the profession, Garland has no plans to slow down. Asked if he still maintains a full work schedule, he responded, “I cut out working Saturdays.” Garland, 85, attends retirement parties ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo