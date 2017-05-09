Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Madaleno sets eyes on governor’s office as a self-styled progressive

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 9, 2017

One of the Maryland Senate's fiscal leaders and a vocal liberal critic of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is planning his own campaign for the top elected spot in the state.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo