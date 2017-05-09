Quantcast

Md. firm’s kit lets LED lights work in prismatic fluorescent fixtures

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2017

A Maryland building controls and Internet-connected devices company has launched a kit that enables LED lights to work in prismatic fluorescent fixtures. Autani LLC of Columbia premiered its e>kit, a one-piece kit that enables the conversion, on Tuesday at the Lightfair International trade show in Philadelphia. The company says the kit's flexible sizing adjustment lets it fit virtually any ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo