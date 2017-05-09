Todd Evans | SAGE Dining Services

SAGE Dining Services has named Todd Evans as its vice president of procurement. Evans will supervise all procurement functions, including vendor sourcing, contract negotiation, relationship management, compliance, and contract manufacture.

Evans has over 33 years of experience in materials management and procurement. He has spent most of his career at McCormick & Co. Inc., moving up from purchasing agent to procurement director. He was responsible for leadership of North American and global strategies in the areas of indirect procurement and external manufacturing, and he developed the global Procurement Center of Excellence, an organization focused on procurement analytics.

Evans received a bachelor’s degree business management from Towson University and a master’s degree in business management from The Johns Hopkins University.

