Quantcast

Md. satellite parts maker merges with Mass. firm, plans to hire

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor May 10, 2017

A Maryland company that makes satellite parts and space systems has merged with a Massachusetts maker of precision sun sensors. Crofton-based Maryland Aerospace Inc. merged with Adcole Corp. of Marlborough, Massachusetts, to become AdCole Maryland Aerospace LLC, the new company announced Wednesday. "We merged to grow the business," said Dan Harkins, a product marketing manager for the newly-merged firm, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo