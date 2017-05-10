Md. satellite parts maker merges with Mass. firm, plans to hire

Share this: Email

A Maryland company that makes satellite parts and space systems has merged with a Massachusetts maker of precision sun sensors. Crofton-based Maryland Aerospace Inc. merged with Adcole Corp. of Marlborough, Massachusetts, to become AdCole Maryland Aerospace LLC, the new company announced Wednesday. "We merged to grow the business," said Dan Harkins, a product marketing manager for the newly-merged firm, ...