Amid criticism, Md. board approves $342M lottery contract

ANNAPOLIS — The Board of Public Works Wednesday approved a nearly $342 million contract to modernize the state's lottery systems despite the objections of advocates concerned about a lack of diversity in the proposal and complaints from other bidders who previously challenged the contract. The board voted 2-1 to award the 12-year contract, including optional renewals, to Alpharetta, Georgia-based ...