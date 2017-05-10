Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

BaltimoreLink to expand bus-only lanes on 9 city streets

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor May 10, 2017

    A major hindrance to development in Baltimore remains the city’s much-maligned mass transit system that primarily depends on bus service to get workers home and to the office without a car. Starting next week city and state transportation agencies will be adding bus-only lanes to make riding a bus more efficient. The new lanes are part ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo