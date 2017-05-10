Cravin’ opening at Valley Village

Share this: Email

Fast-casual restaurant Cravin’ has leased space for its first location at David S. Brown Enterprises Ltd.’s mixed-use Valley Village development in Owings Mills at 9199 Reisterstown Road. Cravin’ also intends to open in Columbia and Gambrills. In Valley Village, it will take the space previously occupied by Cosi sandwich shop. “Cravin’ is the perfect complement to Valley ...