Cravin’ opening at Valley Village

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 10, 2017

Fast-casual restaurant Cravin’ has leased space for its first location at David S. Brown Enterprises Ltd.’s mixed-use Valley Village development in Owings Mills at 9199 Reisterstown Road. Cravin’ also intends to open in Columbia and Gambrills. In Valley Village, it will take the space previously occupied by Cosi sandwich shop. “Cravin’ is the perfect complement to Valley ...

