Quantcast

February bar exam passage rate lowest since 1971

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 10, 2017

For the first time in 15 years, less than half of the people who took the Maryland bar exam passed, according to results from the February test released this week. Of the 560 people who took the test, only 233 passed, for a total of 42 percent. By comparison, 616 people took the February 2016 test ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo