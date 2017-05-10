Quantcast

FRIENDS OF CROOM CIVIC ASSOCIATION, et al. v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY PLANNING BOARD OF THE MARYLAND-NATIONAL CAPITAL PARK AND PLANNING COMMISSION, et al.

By: Tom Baden May 10, 2017

Administrative law -- Planning board -- Preservation for judicial review This appeal involves the preliminary plans to create a development, known as Stephen’s Crossing at Brandywine, in Prince George’s County. After a decision by the Prince George’s County Planning Board to approve the Preliminary Plan of Subdivision, the Appellants filed (1) a motion for reconsideration and, ...

