Quantcast

GARRIN DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Terry frisk Appellant, Garrin Davis, was convicted of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm with a disqualifying conviction and several related firearm offenses in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City (Hong, J.) pursuant to a not guilty plea based on an agreed statement ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo