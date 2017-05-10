Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Haliburton apartments fetch $1.2M

By: Tom Baden May 10, 2017

The Haliburton apartment building in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood sold for $1.2 million. SVN REALSITE’s Baltimore Multifamily team represented seller Castle Management in the transaction. The property, with a unique stone façade, also includes three retail spaces along with five apartments. "This was a prime example of a D.C. area buyer seeking a well-located, turnkey asset, but ...

