Hogan taps Obamacare critic to lead health commission

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Josh Hicks May 10, 2017

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Tuesday appointed a leading critic of the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act to chair the state's health-care commission, drawing immediate criticism from Democrats. Robert Moffit has served as a member of the commission, which oversees hospitals and healthcare in the state, since 2015. A senior fellow at the conservative Heritage ...

