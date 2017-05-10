Quantcast

JEREMY ZUNIGA QUEBRAL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Text messages Tried by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, appellant, Jeremy Zuniga Quebral, was convicted of distribution of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The trial court sentenced appellant to a total of three years in prison. Appellant timely noted this appeal, presenting ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo