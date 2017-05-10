Quantcast

JLL projects strong Bethesda ‘trophy’ demand

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 10, 2017

A recent analysis by JLL expects extremely strong demand for 'trophy' office space in Bethesda’s central business district for the foreseeable future pushing speculative development. Vacancy in buildings constructed after 2000 currently sits at 3.8 percent. Demand is expected to continue at a historic pace, pushing occupancy in top-tier office buildings to 3.7 million square feet ...

