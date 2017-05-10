Quantcast

LAMONT KENDALL AYERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instructions -- Physical taking Appellant, Lamont Kendall Ayers, was convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County (McGann, J.), of theft of a motor vehicle and theft over $1,000. Appellant was sentenced to ten years’ incarceration for theft over $1,000, to be served consecutively with appellant’s sentence in another ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo