Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals – May 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2017

Court of Appeals Administrative Law, Driver’s licenses: Under Maryland's “implied consent, administrative per se law,” which provides that if an individual detained under suspicion of drunk driving refuses to submit to a breath test for blood alcohol concentration, the individual’s driver’s license is suspended, andallows that individual to challenge the validity of the suspension at an ...

