LAWRENCE JAMES SIMPSON, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Expert-witness designation -- Discretion of trial judge The appellant, Lawrence James Simpson, III, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County by a jury, presided over by Judge Kathleen G. Cox, of Second-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Child Abuse. On this appeal, he raises three contentions: 1. that Judge Cox erroneously refused to accept ...