MATTHEW W. BREDLOW v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Self-defense In the afternoon hours of November 18, 2014, James Riley was in the parking lot of a Wendy’s Restaurant located in the Joppatown Plaza Shopping Center in Harford County, Maryland. That afternoon, as Mr. Riley was standing in back of his motor vehicle, a green Mercury, operated by ...

