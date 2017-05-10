Quantcast

By: Jobs May 10, 2017

PARALEGAL
AV rated law firm in the Pikesville/Owings Mills area seeks full-time litigation paralegal.
Applicants MUST have minimum 5+ years litigation experience (preferably in personal injury/medical malpractice) with generating and answering discovery, managing litigation deadlines, speaking with clients and knowledge of electronic filing processes. Looking for a team player with strong organizational and communication skills; ability to work under pressure; proficient in Microsoft Office.  Knowledge of Time Matters a plus. Salary commensurate with experience.
Competitive benefits, free parking.
Email Resume to Resumes@myadvocates.com.

