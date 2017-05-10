Quantcast

Report: Md. earns failing grades on seniors’ access to drugs

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 10, 2017

Maryland needs to do more to ensure access to prescription drugs and pain management for seniors, areas where it ranks last and second-to-last in the country, a new report released Wednesday by United Health Foundation said. Overall, the state ranked 14th in the nation for senior population health, according to the study, doing well in terms ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo