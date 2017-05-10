Restaurant, lounge opening at One Merriweather

Share this: Email

The restaurant Cured, by Wecker Hospitality Group, and cocktail lounge 18th and 21st are scheduled to open this winter in downtown Columbia in the first floor of the One Merriweather office building. Cured and 18th and 21st are the vision of restaurateur Steve Wecker, who is also responsible for Iron Bridge Wine Co. and Mutiny Pirate Bar ...