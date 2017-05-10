Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Restaurant, lounge opening at One Merriweather

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 10, 2017

The restaurant Cured, by Wecker Hospitality Group, and cocktail lounge 18th and 21st are scheduled to open this winter in downtown Columbia in the first floor of the One Merriweather office building. Cured and 18th and 21st are the vision of restaurateur Steve Wecker, who is also responsible for Iron Bridge Wine Co. and Mutiny Pirate Bar ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo