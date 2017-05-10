Quantcast

Rosenstein in spotlight after Comey’s ouster

By: Staff and Wire Reports May 10, 2017

WASHINGTON — Two weeks into his new job as deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein was vaulted into the national spotlight after authoring the memo that figured in to Tuesday's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey. Lauded as a low-key, precise and bipartisan prosecutor in his 12 years as U.S. attorney in Maryland, Rosenstein's memo outlining how ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo