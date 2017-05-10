Rosenstein in spotlight after Comey’s ouster

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — Two weeks into his new job as deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein was vaulted into the national spotlight after authoring the memo that figured in to Tuesday's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey. Lauded as a low-key, precise and bipartisan prosecutor in his 12 years as U.S. attorney in Maryland, Rosenstein's memo outlining how ...