Quantcast

ROY PINKNEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Fourth-degree burglary A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Roy Pinkney, appellant, of fourth-degree burglary. The court imposed a sentence of three years. On appeal, appellant presents the following questions for our review: 1. Did the trial court err in restricting appellant’s ability to cross-examine the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo