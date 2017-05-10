This downtown Annapolis property is near the Maryland State House

Quantcast

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 10, 2017

      Address: 220 Prince George St., Annapolis Property type: Office Built: Unknown Size: 2,200 square feet Listing price: $545,000 Contact: Eric Noonan, sales and leasing associate at Hyatt Commercial, 410-266-2317; enoonan@hyattcommercial.com This 2,200-square-foot office property in historic downtown Annapolis provides easy access to the Maryland State House and a variety of amenities, such as restaurant. The property, according to Eric Noonan, sales and ...

