Quantcast

Trial over Silver Spring transit center construction begins

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 10, 2017

ROCKVILLE – Montgomery County did everything it should have in hiring a trusted engineer and general contractor to design and build the Silver Spring transit center, but negligence and misrepresentations delayed the opening for years and led to millions of dollars in cost overruns in the construction, an attorney for the county told jurors Wednesday. The six-week ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo