Quantcast

Commentary: Bridging clinic to community in Baltimore

By: Commentary: Sonia Sarkar and Dr. Leana S. Wen May 11, 2017

Baltimore city has some of the best medical institutions in the world. Yet, every day, we see the limits of our traditional health care system when it comes to addressing the causes of poor health. There’s the young child who comes to the E.R. because of repeated asthma attacks. The child is prescribed an inhaler, but ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo