ESTATES AND TRUSTS PARALEGAL

Mid-size Inner Harbor law firm seeks experienced Estates and Trusts paralegal for busy office. Requirements include at least 5 years’ law firm experience in Estate and Trust Administration. Must be able to manage multiple Estates and Trusts, work directly with clients and beneficiaries, verify asset information, prepare and file probate documents and administer probate proceedings from start to finish. Must have experience with general bookkeeping for estates and trusts including posting securities transactions. Experience preparing federal/Maryland estate tax returns preferred.

