Cabinet secretaries to tour Carroll County

By: Associated Press May 11, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan's Cabinet secretaries will be touring Carroll County. The heads of Maryland agencies will make multiple stops in the county on Thursday. Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder will attend a Chesapeake Bay Cabinet meeting at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center, along with Ben Grumbles, the secretary of the Department of Environment, and ...

