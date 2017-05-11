Quantcast

Howard County drops charges against recaptured inmate

By: Associated Press May 11, 2017

JESSUP — Howard County prosecutors have dropped charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital. The Howard County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release that it had dropped charges on Wednesday against 28-year-old David Watson. Watson had been brought to Howard ...

