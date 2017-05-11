Quantcast

Md. search-and-rescue firm’s satellite system chosen in Southeast Asia

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2017

The Maryland-based division of French global positioning and timing firm Orolia has been chosen to to deploy their search-and-rescue satellite aided tracking solution in southeast Asia. McMurdo, which is based in Lanham, was chosen by a southeast Asia search and rescue authority for their search-and-rescue satellite aided tracking system, and would support the contract through a partner local to ...

