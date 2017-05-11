Quantcast

Schumer tells Rosenstein his reputation is ‘imperiled’

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Ed O'Keefe May 11, 2017

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., warns Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that his reputation as an "independent, apolitical actor" is at risk unless he begins sharing details of the firing of former FBI director James Comey with lawmakers in the coming days. In a letter being sent Thursday, Schumer asks Rosenstein, who became the ...

