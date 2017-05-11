Quantcast

State hands out stem cell awards hoping to keep research in Maryland

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 11, 2017

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission has approved awards of more than $8.5 million for companies and research institutes to address more than 20 diseases and conditions. The money will be spread among six companies and six research institutes in the state. “The high level of work that our stem cell researchers and companies are performing is ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo