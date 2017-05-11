Quantcast

Supreme Court extends deadline for Md. Firearm Safety Act challenge

Gun-rights advocates have until July 21 to seek high-court review

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 11, 2017

Chief Justice John Roberts grants gun-rights advocates 60-day extension for filing Supreme Court challenge to Maryland’s ban on military assault-style weapons.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo