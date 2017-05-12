Quantcast

Anthem abandons battle for Cigna after court deals blow to deal

By: Bloomberg Jef Feeley, Zachary Tracer, David Mclaughlin May 12, 2017

Anthem Inc.’s nearly two-year effort to buy rival insurer Cigna Corp. is officially dead. Anthem said Friday that it won’t appeal a Delaware judge’s ruling late Thursday that Cigna can walk away from the $48 billion health insurance merger. That leaves the companies to fight over who’s to blame for the deal’s collapse. “The only surprise here ...

